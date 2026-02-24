Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise

Natural Star Nani builds trust and infuses confidence among young talents to direct him in their debut film. One of such numerous talents, is Director Srikanth Odela. Wishing his mentor on his birthday, Srikanth shared a deeply personal and emotional note for Nani on his birthday, highlighting the unique bond they share. Reflecting on their journey from Dasara to their upcoming project The Paradise, Srikanth expressed how Nani’s constant phrase, “Ni istam Srikanth” (As you wish), translates to a profound sense of trust. This faith, while empowering, also brings a massive responsibility to deliver excellence.

Srikanth admitted to breaking several of Nani’s established professional norms, including his disciplined working patterns and release streaks. Whether it was asking the star to wear braids or a specific tattoo, Nani’s only response remained a supportive “Ni istam.” The director confessed that he spends every moment trying to live up to this belief, aiming to pour his blood and soul into their next collaboration. He concluded by thanking Nani for building his career and staying indebted for a lifetime.

Srikanth revealed the intense creative process behind the scenes, admitting that he often tortures Nani with countless retakes to get the perfect shot. Even through the physical changes, like wearing braids or getting a slur tattooed on his hand for a role, Nani never hesitated. Srikanth noted that while he had never confessed this directly before, he is constantly chasing the answer to why Nani grants him such absolute freedom.

He dedicated his efforts to the “Dharani” who believed in him first and the “Jadal” who is trusting him once again for The Paradise. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this epic smc Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the Pan-India film with International standards. The Paradise is locked for 21st August release. Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Sampoornesh Babu are playing prominent roles in it.