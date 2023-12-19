x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora > Telugu-origin student Arrested for Threatening a Man in Casino

Telugu-origin student Arrested for Threatening a Man in Casino

Published on December 20, 2023 by ramakrishna

TRENDING

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Telugu-origin student Arrested for Threatening a Man in Casino

Spread the love
In a distressing incident, a Telugu-origin master’s student has been arrested for threatening an elderly man at a casino, claiming to have a gun in his pocket. The student, whose identity remains confidential due to legal reasons, reportedly lost a significant sum of money gambling and resorted to threatening behavior. The incident took place in the casino’s smoking area, where the student approached the man and intimated that he was armed, demanding money. The victim called the cops, and upon their arrival, the police arrested the student and conducted a thorough investigation, reportedly no firearm was found. The court hearing is scheduled for December 28th.
This incident has sent ripples through the community, highlighting the serious consequences of gambling addiction, especially among young adults. The student, known to be enrolled in a master’s program, now faces severe legal challenges, including the potential for significant jail time.
Next Sandeep Vanga’s deep dig on Film Critics Previous Salaar to get a huge boost in Nizam
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift
image
Nithiin, Vikram, PrimeShow Combo Very Much On

Latest

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Most Read

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Related Articles

Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot