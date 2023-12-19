Telugu-origin student Arrested for Threatening a Man in Casino

In a distressing incident, a Telugu-origin master’s student has been arrested for threatening an elderly man at a casino, claiming to have a gun in his pocket. The student, whose identity remains confidential due to legal reasons, reportedly lost a significant sum of money gambling and resorted to threatening behavior. The incident took place in the casino’s smoking area, where the student approached the man and intimated that he was armed, demanding money. The victim called the cops, and upon their arrival, the police arrested the student and conducted a thorough investigation, reportedly no firearm was found. The court hearing is scheduled for December 28th.