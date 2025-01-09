x
Movie News

Thaman’s special focus on Raja Saab Theme Music

Published on January 9, 2025 by nymisha

Thaman’s special focus on Raja Saab Theme Music

The Raja Saab is the next big release of 2025 and it is also the next film of Prabhas. Maruthi is the director of this interesting attempt. Thaman has started working on the film’s music. He has kept a special focus on the theme music of Raja Saab. He is in plans to release the theme music on an international platform. A grand international event will witness the release of the theme music of Raja Saab.

Thaman is also in plans to compose a special song for the Japanese fans of Prabhas. Raja Saab is shaping up like an international film currently. The makers are spending lavishly on the film. Raja Saab may hit the screens during Dasara and the summer plans are shelved for now. Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal are the heroines and People Media Factory are the producers. The talkie part of the film has been wrapped up and four songs are to be shot soon. Prabhas suffered an injury recently and he is on a break and in recovery mode.

