Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Home > Movie News

The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy

Raja Saab is the next big attempt of Prabhas and the team has released the trailer of the film months ahead of the film’s release. The trailer of Raja Saab is packed with fantastic visuals throughout and it has suspense all over. Raja Saab is a perfect ride with loads of horrifying elements mixed with entertainment, romance and action. The VFX work and the visuals along with the technical aspects have to be appreciated. Prabhas is back to his vintage look and he offers a perfect treat for his fans. He looks slim and stylish in the role. The other look of Prabhas from Raja Saab which is a surprise is also unveiled in the last shot of the trailer.

Thaman’s background score and the cinematography work have to be appreciated. The production values by People Media Factory are grand and the film looks rich in every frame. On the whole, Raja Saab trailer is impressive and Prabhas thrills everyone with his looks and comic timing. Sanjay Dutt plays his grandfather in the film and the suspense between their roles is kept under wraps. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the female leads. The makers announced that Raja Saab will release on January 9th across the globe.

