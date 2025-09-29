The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy

The Raja Saab Telugu Trailer

Raja Saab is the next big attempt of Prabhas and the team has released the trailer of the film months ahead of the film’s release. The trailer of Raja Saab is packed with fantastic visuals throughout and it has suspense all over. Raja Saab is a perfect ride with loads of horrifying elements mixed with entertainment, romance and action. The VFX work and the visuals along with the technical aspects have to be appreciated. Prabhas is back to his vintage look and he offers a perfect treat for his fans. He looks slim and stylish in the role. The other look of Prabhas from Raja Saab which is a surprise is also unveiled in the last shot of the trailer.

Thaman’s background score and the cinematography work have to be appreciated. The production values by People Media Factory are grand and the film looks rich in every frame. On the whole, Raja Saab trailer is impressive and Prabhas thrills everyone with his looks and comic timing. Sanjay Dutt plays his grandfather in the film and the suspense between their roles is kept under wraps. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the female leads. The makers announced that Raja Saab will release on January 9th across the globe.