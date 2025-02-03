x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya

Published on February 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Buzz: OG to release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
image
When Sandeep Reddy wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for a film?
image
They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya
image
Photos: Thandel Jaathaara Event
image
Sandeep Vanga posts a Click from his New Office

They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated film Thandel is set to hit theatres on the 7th of this month. With each promotional material receiving an overwhelming response, the team hosted a pre-release event to further intensify the excitement.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who graced the occasion as the chief guest expressed his admiration for the film’s teaser, trailer, and songs, noting the strong chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. He also shared his appreciation for Chaitanya’s costumes and styling. Additionally, Sandeep Vanga recalled that he initially wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in his debut film Arjun Reddy.

Naga Chaitanya thanked Sandeep Reddy Vanga for attending the event and expressed his gratitude to the producers, Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu, as well as to director Chandoo Mondeti for their contributions to the film.

Naga Chaitanya said, “The character I play in Thandel is very different from my real self, but I was deeply inspired by the lives and experiences of the fishermen. For me, they are the Thandels and real heroes.”

As a gesture of appreciation, Naga Chaitanya invited the fishermen from Srikakulam onto the stage and thanked them for inspiring his portrayal in the film.

Next When Sandeep Reddy wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for a film? Previous Photos: Thandel Jaathaara Event
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: OG to release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
image
When Sandeep Reddy wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for a film?
image
They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya

Latest

image
Buzz: OG to release before Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
image
When Sandeep Reddy wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for a film?
image
They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya
image
Photos: Thandel Jaathaara Event
image
Sandeep Vanga posts a Click from his New Office

Most Read

image
Telangana’s Caste Data out in the open:
image
KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested
image
YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America

Related Articles

Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event