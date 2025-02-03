They Are Thandels & Real Heroes: Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya’s much-anticipated film Thandel is set to hit theatres on the 7th of this month. With each promotional material receiving an overwhelming response, the team hosted a pre-release event to further intensify the excitement.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who graced the occasion as the chief guest expressed his admiration for the film’s teaser, trailer, and songs, noting the strong chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. He also shared his appreciation for Chaitanya’s costumes and styling. Additionally, Sandeep Vanga recalled that he initially wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in his debut film Arjun Reddy.

Naga Chaitanya thanked Sandeep Reddy Vanga for attending the event and expressed his gratitude to the producers, Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu, as well as to director Chandoo Mondeti for their contributions to the film.

Naga Chaitanya said, “The character I play in Thandel is very different from my real self, but I was deeply inspired by the lives and experiences of the fishermen. For me, they are the Thandels and real heroes.”

As a gesture of appreciation, Naga Chaitanya invited the fishermen from Srikakulam onto the stage and thanked them for inspiring his portrayal in the film.