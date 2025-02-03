When Sandeep Reddy wanted to cast Sai Pallavi for a film?

The grand pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel took place last night in Hyderabad. Top director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended the event as Chief Guest and he heaped praise on Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to rope in Sai Pallavi for the heroine’s role in Arjun Reddy. “The co-ordinator said that Sai Pallavi is away from romantic scenes and she would not even wear sleeveless clothes in her films. Then I went for other options” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He said that he was impressed with the trailer and songs. He expressed his confidence in the emotional connection of Thandel.

“The chemistry of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is real on screen.I worked for Nagarjuna’s Kedi and I used to see Chaitanya. I used to like him so much. Wishing all the best to Bunny Vas and Devi Sri Prasad. I love the acting of Sai Pallavi from Premam. Seeing Sai Pallavi not changing at all is really great. She is the same from the beginning for ten years. I have known Chandoo for a long time and I know the story. Thandel will be a feast for Akkineni fans” told Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Thandel is hitting the screens on February 7th across the globe.