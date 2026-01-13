x
Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations

Published on January 13, 2026 by nymisha

Skill Development Case Closed: A Major Relief for Chandrababu Naidu, but Bigger Questions Remain
Tollywood divided over Actors' Remunerations
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Trump's administration revoked over 1 lakh visas
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Tollywood divided over Actors’ Remunerations

Telugu cinema has witnessed drastic changes after the pandemic. The digital players offered a bomb for the OTT rights and they have now reached rock bottom. With a huge rise in the OTT Deals, all the actors have hiked their fees irrespective of their success and market values. Now, Tollywood producers are back to square one and they have to rely completely on the theatrical revenue to recover their investments. After the non-theatrical rights have seen a decline, the producers are now rejecting proposals and they are into cost cutting mode.

It is quite bold to discuss a cut in the remuneration with the actors. Some of them are explaining the situation to the actors and they are convincing them to work on a profit sharing model. While some of the producers continue to offer big remunerations and are ready for risks when the situation is quite bad. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Sharwanand and others are ready for the profit sharing model, some of the actors who delivered disasters are strict on their remunerations. They are losing films but they are not ready to step down when it comes to their pay.

Tollywood is now divided over the remuneration of the actors. Some of them are in reality while some of them are finding it tough to convince the lead actors and are heading to take risks.

Tollywood divided over Actors' Remunerations
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Skill Development Case Closed: A Major Relief for Chandrababu Naidu, but Bigger Questions Remain
Tollywood divided over Actors' Remunerations
Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Trump's administration revoked over 1 lakh visas
Two years after Hanuman, what is Prasanth Varma Doing?

Skill Development Case Closed: A Major Relief for Chandrababu Naidu, but Bigger Questions Remain
Revanth Reddy Sarkar brings festive cheer for govt employees
Telangana Considers Automatic Challan Deductions ?

