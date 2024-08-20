Top Lawyers on Board for Kavitha’s Bail Plea; Hearing Postponed

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, has been in jail for the past few months after her arrest in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. On Raksha Bandhan, Kavitha’s brother KTR expressed emotional support and confidence in her imminent release. Despite several rejections of her bail petition by various courts, her plea was due for a Supreme Court hearing today. However, the case has been postponed to Tuesday.

According to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) primary investigation, Kavitha allegedly played a crucial role in the Delhi Liquor Scam. She has been lodged in Tihar jail for approximately 150 days.

Recently, Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail on grounds of personal liberty after months of imprisonment. Kavitha’s legal team is pursuing a similar argument, emphasizing her status as an MLC and a woman.

Former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing Kavitha in the Supreme Court. KTR and Rohatgi have reportedly discussed various strategies for Kavitha’s bail plea.

The ED and CBI have filed cases against Kavitha, and the bail pleas for both cases will now be heard on Tuesday by a bench comprising Justices Gavai and Vishwanathan. This same bench previously denied Kavitha’s bail request. BRS party supporters, who were anxiously awaiting today’s decision, must now wait until Tuesday for the court’s ruling.

An advocate of Kavitha case has informed the media that, “CBI has filed a counter yesterday, the court was very serious on the prosecution for filing the counter and they have come with a new plea, that they need time and court allowed filing counter before Friday and ordered for final prosecution for Tuesday.” Kavitha’s lawyer hopes that she gets bail on Tuesday’s hearing.

