x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

Top Lawyers on Board for Kavitha’s Bail Plea; Hearing Postponed

Published on August 20, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed
image
Leaks from Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Film
image
Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes Seals Release Date
image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race

Top Lawyers on Board for Kavitha’s Bail Plea; Hearing Postponed

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR, has been in jail for the past few months after her arrest in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. On Raksha Bandhan, Kavitha’s brother KTR expressed emotional support and confidence in her imminent release. Despite several rejections of her bail petition by various courts, her plea was due for a Supreme Court hearing today. However, the case has been postponed to Tuesday.

According to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) primary investigation, Kavitha allegedly played a crucial role in the Delhi Liquor Scam. She has been lodged in Tihar jail for approximately 150 days.

Recently, Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail on grounds of personal liberty after months of imprisonment. Kavitha’s legal team is pursuing a similar argument, emphasizing her status as an MLC and a woman.

Former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing Kavitha in the Supreme Court. KTR and Rohatgi have reportedly discussed various strategies for Kavitha’s bail plea.

The ED and CBI have filed cases against Kavitha, and the bail pleas for both cases will now be heard on Tuesday by a bench comprising Justices Gavai and Vishwanathan. This same bench previously denied Kavitha’s bail request. BRS party supporters, who were anxiously awaiting today’s decision, must now wait until Tuesday for the court’s ruling.

An advocate of Kavitha case has informed the media that, “CBI has filed a counter yesterday, the court was very serious on the prosecution for filing the counter and they have come with a new plea, that they need time and court allowed filing counter before Friday and ordered for final prosecution for Tuesday.” Kavitha’s lawyer hopes that she gets bail on Tuesday’s hearing.

-Sanyogita

Next Central Funding and Global Interest: Amaravati’s Growth Story Takes Shape Previous BRS Supporting Land Encroachers?
else

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed
image
Leaks from Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Film

Latest

image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed
image
Leaks from Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Film
image
Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes Seals Release Date
image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly out of Sankranthi Race

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks