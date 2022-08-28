Tragedy hits Bobby’s Family

Talented writer and director KS Ravindra (Bobby) has directed successful films like Power, Jai Lava Kusa and Venky Mama. Bobby is currently directing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release. Bobby’s father Kolli Mohan Rao passed away today due to health-related ailments. He has been suffering from liver-related disease for a while and he breathed his last this morning. Bobby and his family are left in shock by his demise. Rest in peace Mohan Rao garu and strength to Bobby and his family.

