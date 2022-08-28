Sudheer Babu’s Cop Thriller Gets Punchy Title

Sudheer Babu is always big on interesting and new-age scripts. He is currently working under the production of Bhavya Creations for his upcoming film which is being promoted as a cop thriller.

The makers of this cop thriller, which is being directed by Mahesh have announced that it has been titled ‘Hunt’.

An attractive new poster of the film was released to confirm the same. The title ‘Hunt’ has a punchy vibe to it and it could be a depiction of the theme of the film.

Sudheer Babu apparently plays a powerful cop in the film and the action sequences will be sleek and stylish.

Sudheer will share the screen with Srikanth and ‘Premisthe’ fame Bharath. The makers say Sudheer’s character in the film will be unlike anything he had done till now. Hunt is directed by Mahesh and it is currently in the post production phase.

The makers will be announcing the release date soon. The film is produced by Bhavya Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner.