Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post

Tamil actress Trisha is the leading lady in Ajith’s recent offering Good Bad Ugly. The film released yesterday and it is having a strong run at the Tamil box-office. The actress took her social media page to slam the trollers who have been making unusual comments. She called them anonymous cowardice. “Shabaaaaaaa…Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”, posted Trisha on her Instagram page.

Trisha did not mention the film name as Good Bad Ugly. Trisha’s performance failed to impress a section of the audience. Good Bad Ugly features Arjun Das, Prasanna, Kaartikeya Dev, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, and Raghu Ram in other lead roles. Adhik Ravichandran is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.