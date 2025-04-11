x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post
image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System

Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post

Tamil actress Trisha is the leading lady in Ajith’s recent offering Good Bad Ugly. The film released yesterday and it is having a strong run at the Tamil box-office. The actress took her social media page to slam the trollers who have been making unusual comments. She called them anonymous cowardice. “Shabaaaaaaa…Toxic people, how do you guys do life or sleep well? Does sitting on social media and posting nonsensical stuff about others really make your day? I really, really feel terrible for you guys and the people you live with or are surrounded by. Anonymous cowardice indeed! God bless you all, really!”, posted Trisha on her Instagram page.

Trisha did not mention the film name as Good Bad Ugly. Trisha’s performance failed to impress a section of the audience. Good Bad Ugly features Arjun Das, Prasanna, Kaartikeya Dev, Prabhu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, and Raghu Ram in other lead roles. Adhik Ravichandran is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Previous Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post
image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan

Latest

image
Trisha Slams Trolls in a Cryptic Post
image
Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood
image
Ravi Teja’s Film reaches Sundeep Kishan
image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System

Most Read

image
AP Intermediate Results on WhatsApp Mana Mitra
image
Telangana : Registration Process Streamlined Through New Slot System
image
Ravi Teja says Rajendra Prasad Garu’s “Shashtipoorthi” will definitely impress everyone

Related Articles

Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet