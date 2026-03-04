x
Trivikram Vs Basil Joseph for Allu Arjun

Published on March 4, 2026

Trivikram Vs Basil Joseph for Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun is gearing up to shoot for back-to-back films. He has spent ample time on Pushpa franchise and he is also shooting for Atlee’s film for over a year. The actor has signed a film with Lokesh Kanaraj and the shoot commences this year. The shoot will be completed in quick schedules. Allu Arjun is in talks with several directors. Trivikram is in talks for a big-budget mythological film and there is a lot of confusion around the project. Speculations say that NTR is also in the race to play the lead role. A clarity is expected soon.

If Trivikram’s film is delayed or if NTR comes in for the lead role, Allu Arjun will soon take up Basil Joseph’s film. Malayalam actor and director Basil narrated the plot to Allu Arjun and got his approval. He is also working on the final script and the discussions are going on. Allu Arjun’s home banner Geetha Arts will bankroll the project. For now, it would be Trivikram Vs Basil Joseph and a clarity is expected by the second half of 2026.

