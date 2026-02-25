Trump Claims He Saved Pakistan PM From Death, Prevented Nuclear War With India

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred global attention with a dramatic claim about India and Pakistan. Speaking at the 2026 State of the Union address, Trump declared that 35 million people would have died during the India-Pakistan military standoff if he had not intervened.

He went a step further. Trump said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself acknowledged that the situation could have spiralled into catastrophe. According to Trump, Sharif’s own life would have been in danger had the conflict escalated into a full-scale war with India.

Operation Sindoor and Rising Tensions

The episode Trump referred to followed India’s launch of Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered a tense military face off between the two nuclear armed neighbours.

Trump claimed that he personally called leaders from both countries and warned them of severe consequences. He said he was prepared to impose 200 percent tariffs if hostilities continued. According to him, economic pressure forced both sides to step back.

He also stated that several advanced fighter jets were downed during the confrontation, underlining how close the region came to wider escalation.

India Rejects Mediation Claim

New Delhi has consistently dismissed Trump’s version of events. India maintains that the decision to halt hostilities was reached through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly clarified that there was no third party mediation.

Former External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier responded sharply to similar claims, pointing out that the ceasefire understanding was a bilateral military decision.

Political Messaging or Diplomatic Reality

Trump has said that he ended eight wars within the first ten months of his second term. He continues to project the India Pakistan episode as one of his key diplomatic achievements. However, the contrasting narratives from Washington and New Delhi leave room for debate.

For India, the focus remains clear. Operation Sindoor was a decisive response to terrorism. The cessation of hostilities was handled directly between the two militaries. Any claim of external brokerage has been firmly rejected.

Trump’s remarks may strengthen his political messaging at home. In South Asia, however, the official position from India remains unchanged.