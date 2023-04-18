TS high court tells CBI not to arrest Avinash till April 25

The Telangana high court on Tuesday directed the CBI not to arrest Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, till April 25. The court had posted the anticipatory bail petition of Avinash Reddy to April 25 for further hearing.

There was widespread discussion across the two Telugu States that the CBI might arrest Avinash Reddy, who is accused in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. The CBI had already arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Y S Bhaskara Reddy in connection with the case.

Bhaskara Reddy is serving judicial remand in the Chanchalguda Central Jail and the CBI had filed a petition in the court seeking his custody for six days to complete the questioning and interrogation.

Meanwhile, AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on the latest developments. As the situation is tense across the state, particularly in the YSR Kadapa district, the chief minister reviewed the situation.

He also enquired with the DGP whether violence would happen in the state causing law and order problems in case Avinash Reddy is arrested. The chief minister directed the DGP to take necessary steps to prevent any incidents of violence.

The chief minister also reviewed the political situation with YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Sources say that Sajjala briefed the chief minister about the opposition TDP using the CBI investigation in its favour. Sajjala also reportedly told the chief minister that the TDP and other opposition parties were throwing mud on the YSR Congress following an alleged biased investigation by the CBI.

Later, Sajjala told media persons that the new team of the CBI had not found even single evidence in the case. He said that the new team which was constituted by the court was following the old team’s line. “If the team toes the previous team’s line, what is the point in constituting the new team,” Sajjala alleged.