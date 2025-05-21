x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

U.S. “Killing” India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon
image
All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser
image
U.S. “Killing” India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?
image
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
image
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

U.S. “Killing” India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?

A big argument is happening on social media about Indians moving to America for jobs. Some people think the US is harming India by taking away its smartest workers, while others disagree completely.

A post that many people are sharing shows that Indians get most of the special work visas (H-1B) in America. Indians receive about 70-75% of these visas, while China gets only 10-12%. The person who wrote this thinks China and South Korea are growing faster than India because they keep their talented people at home, while India just “grows talent” for American companies.

Many people argued back strongly. “Indians are actually hurting America by taking high-paying jobs from Americans,” one person wrote. Another said Indians have changed American tech company culture in a bad way. Some pointed out that “Indians are desperate for H-1B visas and green cards” and America isn’t begging them to come.

More thoughtful comments showed this is a complicated issue. Some people mentioned that only a small number of Indians actually move abroad and many send money back to their families in India. Others return later with good experience and start new companies. Many noted that India often lacks proper support for talented workers.

As one person simply put it: “This is about which country creates a place where talented people want to stay and grow.”

Next All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser Previous Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
else

TRENDING

image
All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser
image
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life
image
23 gets a Decent Response in Theatres

Latest

image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon
image
All eyes on Rajinikanth’s Coolie Teaser
image
U.S. “Killing” India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?
image
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
image
Strict OTT gap for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Most Read

image
Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon
image
Nara Lokesh Faces Rapid-Fire Questions from Students
image
Cabinet Discusses Farmers’ Issues and Approves Key Industrial Projects

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills