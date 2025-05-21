U.S. “Killing” India by Draining Top Talent Through H-1B Visas ?

A big argument is happening on social media about Indians moving to America for jobs. Some people think the US is harming India by taking away its smartest workers, while others disagree completely.

A post that many people are sharing shows that Indians get most of the special work visas (H-1B) in America. Indians receive about 70-75% of these visas, while China gets only 10-12%. The person who wrote this thinks China and South Korea are growing faster than India because they keep their talented people at home, while India just “grows talent” for American companies.

Many people argued back strongly. “Indians are actually hurting America by taking high-paying jobs from Americans,” one person wrote. Another said Indians have changed American tech company culture in a bad way. Some pointed out that “Indians are desperate for H-1B visas and green cards” and America isn’t begging them to come.

More thoughtful comments showed this is a complicated issue. Some people mentioned that only a small number of Indians actually move abroad and many send money back to their families in India. Others return later with good experience and start new companies. Many noted that India often lacks proper support for talented workers.

As one person simply put it: “This is about which country creates a place where talented people want to stay and grow.”