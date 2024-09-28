USA BO : Devara creates a rampage with openings

NTR’s Devara : Part 1 took a sensational opening in all territories on its opening day. Despite receiving mixed talk, the Koratala Siva directional set up non-Rajamouli records in many centres on Friday due to the massive hype and strong pre-release buzz. While the first day domestic numbers are mind-blowing, the overseas collections are equally spectacular.

In North America, Devara created a rampage with a record-breaking start on the first day. The NTR starrer emerged as the third highest opener of all time after RRR and Kalki 2898AD with $ 2.8 Million gross from Thursday premieres, thanks to the stunning advance sales. Even though the film garnered moderate reviews and so-so word of mouth, the first numbers are humongous with close to $ 900K gross. The total collections now stands at $ 3.7 Million. On Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to rake in solid numbers

Devara has broken numerous records on the first day itself. The film has already become the highest grosser in Koratala Siva’s career and also surpassed the career biggest hits of all top heroes except Prabhas and excluding RRR which is a multi-starrer. Going by the the current trend, Devara is likely to breach the $ 5 million mark by the end of Sunday and turn out to be a blockbuster as it will break even in all areas of North America.

As per trade reports, Devara is going to be one of the biggest openers of all time as the first day numbers from Telugu states and remaining overseas locations are nothing short of sensation. In many major areas like Nizam and Cedded, the film set a non-RRR record which is quite astonishing given that Koratala Siva’s previous film was a disaster.

NTR’s commanding screen presence and Anirudh’s terrific work overcame the flaws in narration and delivered a decent output for the film which seems to be enough to create a box office storm.