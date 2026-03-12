Ustaad Bhagat Singh Censor: Blockbuster Loading

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is set to ignite the big screen once again as Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with director Harish Shankar delivering exactly the brand of cinema fans have been waiting for. According to the censor buzz, the film promises a full-fledged mass ride- laced with humor, emotion, explosive action, and electric screen presence, wrapped neatly within a 2-hour-29-minute runtime.

Harish Shankar reportedly unleashes a classic, fast-paced first hour, driven almost entirely by Pawan Kalyan’s antique comic rhythm. From quirky counters to effortless swagger, this half is said to recreate the flavor fans adored in Gabbar Singh-era PK. Raashii Khanna’s portions are described as refreshingly soft-toned, lending entertainment value through her chemistry with Pawan.

Just before the interval, the narrative reportedly shifts gears into full mass mode. The pre-interval build-up, followed by an explosive action block choreographed by fight masters Ram–Lakshman, is said to erupt with elevation. Word from the censor table is clear- the interval is one of UBS’s biggest high points.

The latter half reportedly carries more emotional heft, with Sreeleela’s track emerging as a standout. The face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Parthiban are highlighted as intense, adrenaline-driven, and sharply written. Devi Sri Prasad’s songs and Thaman’s BGM are said to elevate the narrative to another level.

The censor talk emphasizes that Pawan’s performance in the climax blends rage, emotion, and elevation in signature fashion.

Going by the censor talk, another blockbuster is loading in Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar combination. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer will be released in 2 more days on March 14th.