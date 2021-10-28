Varudu Kaavalenu USA Premiers Today

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma’s Varudu Kaavalenu is all set for USA Premiers today Thursday starting 6 pm local USA time zones. All drives and KDMs were already delivered well in advance.

Online ticketing already opened and bookings going on in full swing in prime locations. All ticket prices at standard theater prices and same for premiere shows as well as for regular shows. It’s releasing in 100+ locations which covers most of the popular locations.

Varudu Kaavalenu is a full package of comedy, entertainment and emotions with crispy run time of 2 Hrs. 13 min.

Enjoy this clen entertainer with your family on big screens near to you and stay away from piracy.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

