Home > Politics

Vijayawada Government Hospital Prepares Dedicated COVID Ward as Cases Rise

Published on May 28, 2025 by nymisha

Vijayawada Government Hospital Prepares Dedicated COVID Ward as Cases Rise

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the country, the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) has set up a full-fledged isolation ward to handle potential patients. Authorities have arranged 24 beds in the Super Speciality Block, with six additional beds on standby. If needed, the entire block can be converted into a COVID care facility.

The hospital has stocked up on rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing kits to screen patients efficiently. Those arriving with fever, cough, cold, or sore throat will be directed to a separate COVID-19 outpatient (OP) section instead of the general OP. A dedicated medical team will be available round-the-clock to conduct tests and provide care.

Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms will first undergo a rapid antigen test. If positive, an RT-PCR test will follow for confirmation. Random RT-PCR tests will also be conducted for accuracy—one in every ten patients will be tested. Results will be processed faster this time at the Siddhartha Medical College virology lab.

Hospital officials stated that as per government orders, anyone with a fever, cough, or cold must undergo compulsory testing. Suspected patients are being diverted to the Super Speciality Block for immediate screening. Those testing negative will be sent home, while positive cases will be admitted. The hospital has 940 testing kits and a sufficient oxygen supply, ensuring no shortages.

Andhra Pradesh’s Health officials urged people to wear masks, avoid crowds, and follow safety measures to prevent further spread. While fatalities remain low, precautions are crucial to control transmission.

