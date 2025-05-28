x
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu Lining up Top Directors?

Published on May 28, 2025 by nymisha

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli. For now, it is unclear about when the shoot concludes and when the film releases. Mahesh Babu is completely focused on the project and he underwent a lot of transformation for his role. On the other side, his team is on a hunt to line up the best project after SS Rajamouli’s film. He is keen to sign a bigger film after Rajamouli’s film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the first choice to direct the 30th film of Mahesh Babu and the talks have been initiated.

If he is not available, the other options are Nag Ashwin and Buchi Babu Sana. After Kalki 2898 AD, Mahesh Babu’s team has approached Nag Ashwin for a film and Ashwini Dutt is in talks to produce this film. Nag Ashwin is also working on a script. Uppena fame Buchi Babu is currently directing Ram Charan in Peddi and he himself revealed that he is preparing a script for Superstar Mahesh Babu. Buchi Babu is the other option to direct the next film of Mahesh Babu. For now, nothing has been finalized but Mahesh will work with a top director in his next after Rajamouli’s project.

