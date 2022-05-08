Vikrant & Mehreen Pirzada’s upcoming movie ‘Spark’ launched

Stunning beauty Mehreen Pirzada will be coming with F3 on May 27. This gorgeous lady has committed to a number of films. She is now part of the Aravind Kumar Ravi Varma’s debut directional project. Young Actor Vikrant is being introduced as hero with this unique thriller.

A sensational music director will provide the music. When announcing the technical department, the team wishes to extend a grand welcome to the music director. The first schedule of this action thriller is set in Hyderabad and its surroundings. Other key schedules will take place in Darjeeling, Mumbai, and Goa. There will be filming in foreign locations.

Aravind Kumar is also in charge of the cinematography & he worked as an associate to star cinematographer Ratnavelu, Learned direction lessons from the star directors Shankar and Sukumar.

Vikrant is a successful business man in USA & he is entering into Telugu Cinema with a vision to come up with content-rich films.

With its star-studded cast and experienced technical team, this crazy project is already generating a lot of buzz in the film industry. More information will be released soon.