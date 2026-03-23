Weekend Box-office: Dhurandhar overshines UBS

It is a surprising weekend for Telugu cinema during the Ugadi weekend. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge released across the globe. Ustaad Bhagat Singh was preponed by a week to take the advantage of Ugadi weekend but the film has been badly rejected by the audience. The biggest surprise is that Ustaad Bhagat Singh suffered to register decent openings despite being a commercial entertainer and the combination of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar.

The Telugu version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was delayed by two days and the Telugu version released on Saturday. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done a major damage for Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Saturday and Sunday. Right from A centres to B and C centres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated UBS across the Telugu states. Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed exceptionally well in North America and other international locations. On the whole, the Ugadi weekend belonged to Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film dominated all the regional films. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is racing towards the biggest hit among the Indian films till date.