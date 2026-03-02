Weekend Box-office: Dull Time for Patrons

February has been disastrous for Telugu cinema and the month was completed without a single hit film. Sree Vishnu tested his luck in the last weekend of the month with Vishnu Vinyasam and the film turned out to be a disappointment. The film opened on a below par note and the film saw a slight rise in the footfalls on Saturday and Sunday. But these are not enough for the film to attain a hit status.

Other films like Uthutha Herolu, Son of, The Rise of Ashoka (Dubbed film) failed to register decent numbers. Shows of these films got canceled. Prabhas’ film Rebel had a re-release and the film too performed on a poor note. The last weekend of February too ended up on a poor note. All hopes are now in March. Sree Vishnu’s Mrithy’N’jay, Sivaji’s Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Saraswathi, and Mansion House Mallesh are releasing on March 6th. Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are releasing on March 19th and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on March 26th.