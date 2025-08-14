What Happened to These Tollywood Directors?

Gone are the days where directors had long careers despite scoring disasters. After one disappointment, the film is now impacting the career of the director these days. Several successful directors are now struggling for opportunities and they have no project lined up. They have been waiting for years. Here are some of the Tollywood directors:

Parasuram: Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam made him a top director and Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star too made him the most trolled director. It has been more than a year and Parasuram is yet to sign his next. There is no news about his upcoming project.

Shiva Nirvana: Kushi featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha was a crazy film but it fell short of expectations. Shiva Nirvana met several actors but he is yet to sign his next film. He was in talks with Naga Chaitanya but the project did not materialize. For now, he is in waiting mode.

Bommarillu Baskar: After bouncing back with Most Eligible Bachelor, Bommarillu Baskar delivered Jack and it is a massive flop. Bommarillu Baskar has no project lined up for now.

Srikanth Addala: Brahmotsavam is a nightmare for this talented director. He directed Peda Kaapu and the film too ended up as a disappointment. Srikanth Addala is waiting to revive his career but he has no big opportunity.

Kalyan Krishna: After making an impressive debut with Nagarjuna’s Soggade Chinni Nayana, Kalyan Krishna directed films like Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Nela Ticket and Bangarraju. He has no film to direct now.

Sriram Aditya: Sriram Aditya can be called as a Lucky director as he bagged many opportunities but none of his films ended up as a money spinner. Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamantakamani, Devadas, Hero and Manamey are his directed projects. He has no film in hand for now.

Sashi Kiran Tikka: Sashi Kiran Tikka directed Adivi Sesh’ Goodachari and Major but he is yet to announce his next directorial. He produced Satyabhama with Kajal and the film was a flop. Sashi Kiran Tikka is not in news from the past few months.

Vijay Binny: Choreographer Vijay Binny made his debut as director with Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. The film ended up as a decent hit but Vijay Binny has no opportunity to direct his next.

Srinivas Avasarala: Actor and director Srinivas Avasarala hasn’t made any film as a director. He is not busy as an actor too. He is keen to make his comeback.

Mahi V Raghav: After Yatra 2, Mahi V Raghav is yet to announce his next. He is busy with web series but he has no feature film lined up or announced for now.

Palnati Surya Pratap: Kumari 21F fame Surya Pratap went on to direct films like 18 Pages. It has been years but Surya Pratap has no films announced.

Veeru Potla: Once a top writer, Veeru Potla directed films like Bindaas and Ragada. His later films did not do well. He has been in talks with Sai Dharam Tej for a film which got shelved. He has no films lined up for now.