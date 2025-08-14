x
Home > Movie News

Shilpa Shetty booked in a cheating case

Published on August 14, 2025 by snehith

Shilpa Shetty booked in a cheating case

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are once again in news over a new controversy. The couple were booked by the Economic Offences Wing for allegedly cheating a Mumbai based businessman for 60 Crore rupees relating to a loan cum investment deal. Based on the complaint lodged by one Deepak Kothari, a case was booked against Shilpa and Raj Kundra and has now been handed over to the EOW for further investigation into the matter.

The complainant alleged that an individual named Rajesh Arya introduced him to both Shilpa and Raj Kundra who were directors of Best Deal TV, a home shopping and online retail platform. He further stated that the Bollywood couple sought a loan of 75 Crores at 12 % interest and was persuaded to route the requested funds as an investment to avoid higher taxation while getting assurance of monthly returns and repayment of principal.

Kothari claimed that he transferred 31.95 Crores in 2015 and another 28.53 Crores in September that year. Later on, Shetty resigned as the director of Best TV and subsequently insolvency proceedings were said to be initiated against the company for defaulting another agreement. He alleged that the couple didn’t remit his money and dishonestly used it for personal benefits. As the amount exceeded 10 Crores, the case was handed over to Economic Offences Wing.

This is not the first time the couple found themselves mired in legal entangles. Earlier this year, they were accused of defrauding an investor in a gold scheme.

