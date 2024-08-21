x
Switch to: తెలుగు
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
View all stories
Home > Movie News

When are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting Married?

Published on August 21, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

When are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting Married?

Years after breaking up with his actress wife Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has found his love in Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo dated each other and they got engaged in the presence of their family members and close friends in Hyderabad. The engagement event took place in the new and lavish residence of Naga Chaitanya. There are discussions about when the duo will get married. As per the speculations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will have a grand destination wedding in an expensive resort in Rajasthan.

The grand wedding will take place in March 2025 as per the update. The exact date is yet to be known or announced for now. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are back to their professional commitments. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Thandel, an expensive film set across the coastal village in Srikakulam district. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the heroine. Chaitanya essays the role of a fisherman in Thandel and the film is expected to hit the screens early next year.

Next YSR Congress looted Visakhapatnam, says Minister Kollu Previous Rajinikanth’s special efforts for Coolie
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Latest

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Most Read

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns

Related Articles

HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp