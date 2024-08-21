When are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala getting Married?

Years after breaking up with his actress wife Samantha, Naga Chaitanya has found his love in Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo dated each other and they got engaged in the presence of their family members and close friends in Hyderabad. The engagement event took place in the new and lavish residence of Naga Chaitanya. There are discussions about when the duo will get married. As per the speculations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will have a grand destination wedding in an expensive resort in Rajasthan.

The grand wedding will take place in March 2025 as per the update. The exact date is yet to be known or announced for now. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are back to their professional commitments. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Thandel, an expensive film set across the coastal village in Srikakulam district. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the heroine. Chaitanya essays the role of a fisherman in Thandel and the film is expected to hit the screens early next year.