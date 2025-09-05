Will Kavitha throw down the gauntlet to BRS immediately ?

The unceremonious expulsion of former MLC and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla, father of ex-CM and party head KCR, for raising a banner of revolt against party activities and its key leaders like KTR and Harish Rao has once again intensified the political atmosphere in Telangana. Though the suspension of Kavitha has been on cards for a long time, not many have expected that KCR would take such a harsh call on her daughter who played a significant role in shaping up the party over the years.

Now that Kavitha severed her ties officially with BRS, there are a lot of murmurs in the political circles on what would be her next step. While it is inevitable that a new party is going to be floated soon or later by Kavitha, the question now is whether she will throw down the gauntlet to BRS party immediately with Jubilee Hills bypoll contest in the offing or will she wait some more time and announce bigger plans.

While the primary contest in the Jubilee Hills election would undoubtedly be between the ruling party and the BRS, there could hardly be any impact from other parties given the current political scenario in the state. But, Kavitha’s entry could dampen the chances of BRS at least by some percentage if she contests herself or fields a candidate from her side. She could easily use the victim card and gain some sympathy from voters and BRS supporters which could prove to be vital in the outcome of the election result.

Out of power after ten years of rule, KCR has been facing a lot of political and personal turbulence in the 18 months. The upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is going to be a big litmus test for his party. If at all Kavitha plans to hurt the chances of BRS, she might take the plunge in the high stakes bypoll and make a bold statement against her opponents.