x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?

Published on August 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?

NTR

Young Tiger NTR had high hopes on War 2 which marked his Bollywood debut. His collar raising moment brought a huge cheer among his fans. He was double confident on the product and he heaped praise on director Ayan Mukerji for his work. Inside sources also said that it was NTR who recommended S Naga Vamsi’s name for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. War 2 released on Thursday and the film has been declared as a massive debacle.

Naga Vamsi lost big money because of the Telugu distribution rights of War 2. NTR has been tight lipped after the film’s release and he did not respond about the film’s debacle. He will be on a break till the end of August. He will only resume the shoot of Prashanth Neels’ Dragon in September. NTR fans are left in shock with the content and the film’s poor performance. The numbers on weekdays are quite pathetic. It may not be digestible but War 2 opened on a poor note all over. The film also failed to register decent numbers. NTR will have to wait till June 2026 to test his luck at the box-office. His next film is Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel.

Previous Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
else

TRENDING

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Sun Pictures moves to Madras High Court for Coolie

Latest

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Most Read

image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion