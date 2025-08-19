Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?

Young Tiger NTR had high hopes on War 2 which marked his Bollywood debut. His collar raising moment brought a huge cheer among his fans. He was double confident on the product and he heaped praise on director Ayan Mukerji for his work. Inside sources also said that it was NTR who recommended S Naga Vamsi’s name for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. War 2 released on Thursday and the film has been declared as a massive debacle.

Naga Vamsi lost big money because of the Telugu distribution rights of War 2. NTR has been tight lipped after the film’s release and he did not respond about the film’s debacle. He will be on a break till the end of August. He will only resume the shoot of Prashanth Neels’ Dragon in September. NTR fans are left in shock with the content and the film’s poor performance. The numbers on weekdays are quite pathetic. It may not be digestible but War 2 opened on a poor note all over. The film also failed to register decent numbers. NTR will have to wait till June 2026 to test his luck at the box-office. His next film is Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel.