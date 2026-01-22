Will Prabhas Realize Raja Saab Mistakes?

Raja Saab is one of the costliest mistakes made in Telugu cinema. For the film’s genre and the concept, there is no need to spend hundreds of crores on the film. The shoot was also delayed by years because of other commitments of Prabhas. Even the hardcore fans of Prabhas felt that a big amount was wasted and they slammed Maruthi for not handling the film well. Prabhas should have completed the shoot of the film in quick schedules to control the budget.

Maruthi himself admitted that body doubles were used and this is because of the absence of Prabhas. This indirectly makes it clear that the actor did not make it to the sets on time. The number of working days were 280 days as per Maruthi. Prabhas’ fans are in shock when they heard about the working days as Raja Saab doesn’t need too many working days.

The heaped up interests and the delay in the shoot of Raja Saab has turned out to be a costly mistake for the producers People Media Factory. Though no one has raised their voice against Prabhas, the major reason for the heaped up budget is undoubtedly Prabhas. The pan-Indian actor kept juggling between the shoots of several other films and the schedules of Raja Saab were delayed. The team had to wait for months for the arrival of Prabhas.

The producer has erected a massive set in Hyderabad and crores of money has been wasted to maintain and secure the set. Special team of bouncers were hired and they monitored the security 24/7. The other expenses costed a bomb for Raja Saab. The makers also spent a bomb on the VFX work of the film. Prabhas has to realize the mistake done for Raja Saab and he has to complete his films in quick schedules to save his producers. Else, a big amount of money will get wasted.