YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Remanded Till August 1 in Liquor Scam Case

In a major development in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, Mithun Reddy has been sent to judicial remand until August 1 by the ACB Court. He is expected to be transferred to Rajahmundry Central Jail shortly. This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) named him as the key conspirator in a massive liquor scam involving policy manipulation, financial misappropriation, and money laundering through shell companies.

Reacting to the arrest, Punganur MLA and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Mithun Reddy’s father, strongly defended his son. He stated that Mithun has done no wrong and will come out of the case “like a polished pearl.” Addressing the media in Tirupati, he accused the ruling coalition of pursuing politically motivated vendettas against YSRCP leaders. He recalled how Mithun was previously arrested in a false case involving an airport manager, which didn’t stand in court, and said the current case will also collapse.

Ramachandra Reddy alleged that the government is trying to harass their family by filing false cases related to the Madanapalle land records and forest lands. He claimed that Mithun Reddy is being targeted simply because of his close relationship with YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warned that this case would be remembered as a blemish on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s political career.

He further said that people are watching these developments and are ready to respond. Referring to a visit to Bangaru Palyam Market Yard, he alleged that three SPs were deployed to suppress YSRCP activity. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for failing to deliver on promises and accused him of diverting public attention by arresting opposition leaders under false charges. According to him, the government has betrayed women and unemployed youth, and people will give their verdict in the next election.

As the case gains momentum, Mithun Reddy’s judicial custody marks a critical phase in the investigation, which may have far-reaching political and legal consequences for the state.