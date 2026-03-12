AA22 Title: It is an Achievement

In this digital era, protecting the content, genre, title and others have become the major challenges for any film. Right from the title to the story and the actors, everything is getting leaked through various sources even before a film gets launched. Despite tight security imposed on the sets, the making visuals or the looks of the actors are getting leaked. Things are completely different for AA22: the film featuring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee.

The film’s shoot is almost 50 percent complete and the film’s genre is unknown. Not a single picture is leaked from the sets and no one knows what the story is about. Beyond this, the makers are releasing the first glimpse and the title of the film on April 8th marking Allu Arjun’s birthday. There is not a single leak about the title of the film. There are no speculations even about a hint or the team considering a title. This is really an achievement from the team of AA22. They have to be appreciated for protecting the content, title and others to keep the audience curious.

Atlee and his team have done a wonderful job. The production team has spent big money on the security of the film and agreements are signed by everyone not to disclose or talk anything about the film. The shoot of this untitled film will be completed by September this year and the film releases in summer 2027.

Wait for April 8th to get thrilled about the title of AA22.