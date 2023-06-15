Adipurush movie review

Adipurush movie review

USA Premier show Live Updates at 3 PM CST followed by a Review. Keep refreshing this page:

2:55 AM The Sugriva den set and animals visuals are good.

2:45AM Key episodes from Ramayana are going on in gripping manner

2:15 AM Neeve neeve song visuals and music are very good

2:05 AM Shri Rama introduction is excellent.. Prabhas looks good as Rama.

2 AM . Movie opens on Ravana.Brahma blesses ravana with no death from humans nor demons

2 AM Show Time. This review is of Adipurush 3D version

Pan-Indian star Prabhas delivered two back-to-back disappointments with Saaho and Radhe Shyam. His next offering Adipurush is a mythological drama that is directed by Om Raut. The film is hitting the screens on Friday and the pre-sales are terrific in all the languages and in all the territories. Prabhas plays Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon reprises the role of Sita. Saif Ali Khan plays the evil Ravana in Adipurush. A major portion of the film’s budget is spent on the VFX work. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.