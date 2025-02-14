Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak

The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified efforts to control the spread of bird flu (avian influenza) in three districts of the state. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has assured the public that there is no need for panic, as the government is taking all necessary steps to contain the outbreak.

During a video conference with district collectors, Vijayanand reviewed the situation and issued clear guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease. He emphasized the need to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the central government.

The affected areas have been declared as red zones, with a 1-kilometer radius where movement and transportation of poultry are strictly controlled. Additionally, precautionary measures are being implemented in a 1 to 9-kilometer radius around the affected zones. The Animal Husbandry Department has been directed to monitor the situation continuously.

Bird flu cases have been reported in five poultry farms across Badampudi in Eluru district, Velpur and Kanuru in West Godavari district, and Gampalagudem in NTR district. Authorities are taking immediate steps to cull infected birds and safely dispose of their remains to prevent further spread.

Health officials have confirmed that no human cases of avian influenza have been reported in the state so far. They highlighted that the virus rarely affects humans, with only four cases reported in India over the past five years in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal.

Anita Mitra, Commissioner of the Central Animal Husbandry Department, participated in the video conference and recommended declaring affected areas as red zones. She also stressed the importance of collecting samples every 15 days and submitting detailed reports to monitor the situation effectively.

The Andhra Pradesh government, in coordination with central authorities, is taking proactive steps to control the bird flu outbreak. With strict measures in place, officials aim to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure public safety.