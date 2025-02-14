x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak

Bird Flu

The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified efforts to control the spread of bird flu (avian influenza) in three districts of the state. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has assured the public that there is no need for panic, as the government is taking all necessary steps to contain the outbreak.

During a video conference with district collectors, Vijayanand reviewed the situation and issued clear guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease. He emphasized the need to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the central government.

The affected areas have been declared as red zones, with a 1-kilometer radius where movement and transportation of poultry are strictly controlled. Additionally, precautionary measures are being implemented in a 1 to 9-kilometer radius around the affected zones. The Animal Husbandry Department has been directed to monitor the situation continuously.

Bird flu cases have been reported in five poultry farms across Badampudi in Eluru district, Velpur and Kanuru in West Godavari district, and Gampalagudem in NTR district. Authorities are taking immediate steps to cull infected birds and safely dispose of their remains to prevent further spread.

Health officials have confirmed that no human cases of avian influenza have been reported in the state so far. They highlighted that the virus rarely affects humans, with only four cases reported in India over the past five years in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, and West Bengal.

Anita Mitra, Commissioner of the Central Animal Husbandry Department, participated in the video conference and recommended declaring affected areas as red zones. She also stressed the importance of collecting samples every 15 days and submitting detailed reports to monitor the situation effectively.

The Andhra Pradesh government, in coordination with central authorities, is taking proactive steps to control the bird flu outbreak. With strict measures in place, officials aim to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure public safety.

Previous CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
else

TRENDING

image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025