x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case

Chandrababu Naidu

In response to the shocking acid attack on a young woman in Parampalli village of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and several ministers have expressed outrage and vowed strict action against the perpetrator. The government has assured full support to the victim and her family, including access to the best medical treatment.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused and ensure justice is served. He assured the victim’s family of the government’s unwavering support, emphasizing that such incidents should never recur.

Home Minister Anitha and Minister Lokesh have also condemned the attack. Minister Anitha spoke with the district SP to gather details and instructed the police to ensure the accused faces severe punishment. She also arranged for the victim to be shifted to Bangalore for advanced medical treatment if required.

Minister Lokesh expressed deep concern over the incident and assured the victim’s father of the government’s commitment to her recovery. He promised to provide the best medical care and treat the victim like his own sister. Lokesh emphasized the need for the police to take proactive measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a strong stance on the acid attack case, promising justice and support to the victim.

Next Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak Previous Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
else

TRENDING

image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Ranbir Kapoor launches his Lifestyle Brand Arks
image
Buzz: Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt to team up?
image
All about JioHotstar Merger and the new Plans

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Takes Strict Measures to Control Bird Flu Outbreak
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case
image
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Accused of Looting ₹195 Crore

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025