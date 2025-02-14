CM Chandrababu Naidu Vows Strict Action in Acid Attack Case

In response to the shocking acid attack on a young woman in Parampalli village of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and several ministers have expressed outrage and vowed strict action against the perpetrator. The government has assured full support to the victim and her family, including access to the best medical treatment.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused and ensure justice is served. He assured the victim’s family of the government’s unwavering support, emphasizing that such incidents should never recur.

Home Minister Anitha and Minister Lokesh have also condemned the attack. Minister Anitha spoke with the district SP to gather details and instructed the police to ensure the accused faces severe punishment. She also arranged for the victim to be shifted to Bangalore for advanced medical treatment if required.

Minister Lokesh expressed deep concern over the incident and assured the victim’s father of the government’s commitment to her recovery. He promised to provide the best medical care and treat the victim like his own sister. Lokesh emphasized the need for the police to take proactive measures to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a strong stance on the acid attack case, promising justice and support to the victim.