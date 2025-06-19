x
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Anil Ravipudi and Megastar in Jet Speed

Published on June 19, 2025

Anil Ravipudi and Megastar in Jet Speed

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the film ‘Mega157’ is said to be an emotional family entertainer with loads of entertainment. The shoot commenced in May and the first schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad. The second schedule commenced in Mussoorie recently and the schedule was completed last evening. The entire team is back to Hyderabad today after completing the schedule on time. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are working at jet speed and are completing the shoot as per the plan.

The film’s leading lady Nayanthara joined the sets of the film in this schedule. Some key portions are canned in and around Mussoorie. Catherine too will be seen in an important role in the film. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for Mega157. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.

