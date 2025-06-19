Anil Ravipudi and Megastar in Jet Speed

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the film ‘Mega157’ is said to be an emotional family entertainer with loads of entertainment. The shoot commenced in May and the first schedule was wrapped up in Hyderabad. The second schedule commenced in Mussoorie recently and the schedule was completed last evening. The entire team is back to Hyderabad today after completing the schedule on time. Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi are working at jet speed and are completing the shoot as per the plan.

The film’s leading lady Nayanthara joined the sets of the film in this schedule. Some key portions are canned in and around Mussoorie. Catherine too will be seen in an important role in the film. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for Mega157. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026.