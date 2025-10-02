x
Anumanapakshi First Look: Whimsical

Published on October 2, 2025 by nymisha

Anumanapakshi First Look: Whimsical

DJ Tillu fame director Vimal Krishna is back with another eccentric and entertaining story. His latest venture, Anumanapakshi, promises to take audiences on a quirky, comic-inspired journey filled with humor and unpredictability.

Unveiled on the festive occasion of Dussehra, the film’s title, first look, and motion poster immediately generates inquisitiveness. True to its name, Anumanapakshi hints at the curious mind of its lead character, played by Rag Mayur. The first look poster shows humorous questions swirling around the protagonist, giving audiences a taste of the film’s whimsical world. Sri Charan Pakala’s energetic score for the motion poster adds an extra layer of intrigue and fun.

Merin Philip stars as the female lead, with Prince Cecil, Anannayaa, and Charith playing key roles. Backed by Chilaka Productions, the film is produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani, Hirachand Dand, and Naveen Chandra.

Sunil Kumar Nama handles cinematography, JK Murthy takes charge of production design, and editing is by Abhinav Kunapareddy.

Previous Sai Durgha Tej’s SYG Pre-Glimpse: Raw and Gritty
