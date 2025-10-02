Nani’s New Film Launched

Natural Star Nani is committed to work with OG fame Sujeeth and it was announced long ago. The film has been launched officially with a puja ceremony today and the shoot commences next year. Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment will produce this big-budget attempt. Malayalam top actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a crucial role in this stylish action drama and Nani sports a new look in the film.

Bloody Romeo is the title considered for the film. Some of the top technicians are working for the film and the shoot starts in March next year after Nani is done with the shoot of The Paradise. Bloody Romeo releases in 2026.