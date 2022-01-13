Bangarraju Movie review

Krithi Shetty introduced as Nagalakshmi (D/O Rao Ramesh ) is sarpanch aspirant

6:40 AM Laddunda’ song is nice and colorful

Chay introduced as Bangarraju, who returns to native village after studies

6:00 AM Movie opens in heaven. Nag and Ramyakrishna want to see their Grandson’s life on earth

Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are teaming up for Bangarraju, the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie is a hilarious rural entertainer that is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty are paired up beside Nag and Chaitanya in the film. Fariah Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Darshana Banik, Simrat Kaur and Meenakshi Dixit will be seen in cameo roles. The music composed by Anup Rubens gained a decent response from the audience. Zee Studios in association with Annapurna Studios are the producers of Bangarraju. The film is releasing in good number of screens on January 14th. Here is the live updates followed by review of the film:

