Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Battle for the next finalist

Bigg Boss opened Day 84 with a jolt that immediately altered the momentum of the game. With the finale fast approaching, the makers intensified the pressure by placing nearly the entire house on the chopping block and introducing a high-stakes points system that will directly influence the next finalist.

Massive Nomination Twist

Nagarjuna announced that all contestants except captain Kalyan were automatically nominated for eviction this week. The decision stunned the house, but the bigger surprise arrived moments later when Bigg Boss declared Bharani the captain for the week, acknowledging that he was the only contestant who had not yet held the position this season.

Lighter moments followed, with Tanuja teasing Pavan about his earlier attempts to flirt with her. Immanuel jumped in, mockingly telling Pavan that even after Ritu’s exit, “your heart seems unaffected,” drawing laughter from the housemates.

Game for the Next Finalist: Points Determine Destiny

Bigg Boss introduced sealed boxes with values ranging from zero to 2,50,000 points. Contestants had to compete for a ball in each round; whoever secured it had the right to choose a box and assign its points to any housemate. These points would directly impact who moves closer to becoming the next finalist.

How Housemates Valued Each Other

Suman earns 1,00,000 as Pavan won the first round and awarded Suman 1 lakh points. Almost all housemates agreed this was a fair valuation.

Tanuja receives 2,00,000 as, in the next round, Bharani took charge and gave 2 lakhs to Tanuja. She accepted it but remarked that she deserved the highest value of 2.5 lakhs. The house broadly endorsed the decision.

Kalyan repays Emmanuel in the next task. Kalyan, who was supported heavily by Immanuel during the Ticket to Finale tasks, reciprocated by giving him the highest value—2,50,000 points. Tanuja and Sanjana supported this choice.

Pavan gets 1,50,000 as Suman won the ball next and awarded 1.5 lakhs to Pavan, a decision that saw unanimous approval.

Sanjana’s attempt backfire and Bharani gets 50,000 in the next round. When Sanjana secured the ball, she assigned zero points to Bharani, arguing she had contributed more weeks in the house. Except for Immanuel, the entire house rejected her stance. After reconsideration, Bharani received 50,000 instead.

Sanjana Left With Zero, Sent to Jail

A major twist unfolded when Immanuel gave Sanjana the 1,50,000 box. Realising the implications, the house immediately opposed it. With overwhelming resistance, the points were reassigned, and Sanjana ultimately received zero.

Bigg Boss instructed her to move to jail until further notice. Emotionally overwhelmed, Sanjana broke down. Immanuel tried to lighten the moment by joking that jail was “nothing new” for her, making her smile briefly.

This development raises speculation of a possible mid-week elimination.

First Points Task: Rolling the Balls

Sanjana was barred from participating in the next task. Bigg Boss announced that each upcoming task would add to contestants’ cumulative scores, determining immunity for the highest scorer and danger for the lowest.

The first challenge required rolling balls into designated grooves:

• 1st: Immanuel

• 2nd: Bharani

• 3rd: Pavan

• 4th: Tanuja

• Last: Suman, who struggled extensively

With almost everyone nominated and a points-based system shaping the next finalist, the final phase of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has become more strategic and unpredictable than ever. Sanjana’s zero-point shock and imprisonment, Kalyan’s immunity, and Immanuel’s resurgence have set the stage for an intense week ahead.