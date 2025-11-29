Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Becomes Final Captain After High-Drama Dagger Task

After intense captaincy contender tasks run by former contestants, six housemates secured contender positions. The final captaincy face-off, however, took an unexpected turn today. What followed was strategy, betrayal and emotional breakdowns, culminating in Kalyan becoming the last captain of the season.

The Dagger Task: Non-Contenders Decide the Race

Kalyan, Demon Pavan, Immanuel, Divya, Sanjana and Ritu were the six contenders. But instead of testing them directly, Bigg Boss asked the ousted three – Tanuja, Bharani and Suman – to pick a dagger when the buzzer rang. Whoever grabbed it would hand it to a contender, who then had to eliminate one rival by symbolically striking them.

Suman Supports Ritu; Sanjana Eliminated

Suman grabbed the first dagger and unexpectedly handed it to Ritu, despite earlier saying that an incumbent captain should not be favoured. Ritu immediately eliminated Sanjana, accusing her of repeatedly making below-the-belt comments and attempting to tarnish her character.

Sanjana countered that if anything inappropriate had occurred, she would have spoken about it openly. The argument quickly spiraled, with personal remarks exchanged and Immanuel’s name dragged in as well. Sanjana became the first contender ousted from the race.

Bharani Backs Pavan; Immanuel Breaks Down

In the next round, Bharani secured the dagger and gave it to Pavan, with whom he has recently forged a strong bond. Pavan eliminated Immanuel, citing lack of support during key tasks.

Immanuel, deeply hurt, questioned the meaning of Pavan’s earlier emotional words and could not hold back tears. The elimination stung all the more because he had been one of the strongest performers this season.

Tanuja Betrays Her Team; Divya Removed

Before her turn, Tanuja assured Emmanuel, Bharani and others that she would hand the dagger to Divya if they allowed her the chance. But once she secured the dagger, she reversed her stand and gave it to Ritu again.

Ritu eliminated Divya, calling her a direct competitor. Divya sharply responded that Ritu was acting out of fear. This exchange escalated into yet another heated argument.

Sanjana’s Tactical Revenge

Sanjana later won the dagger and placed Kalyan in a strategic dilemma: she would hand it to him only if he eliminated Ritu. If he refused, she would give it to Pavan, who would almost certainly eliminate Kalyan. Cornered, Kalyan eliminated Ritu, knocking her out of the race.

Road to Captaincy: Kalyan vs Demon Pavan

The final captaincy battle came down to Kalyan and Demon Pavan. Bigg Boss introduced the task Road to Captaincy, in which both had to level a pothole-filled road using sand and gravel.

Kalyan moved swiftly, guided by encouragement from Immanuel. Pavan struggled midway due to severe back pain and collapsed on the road. Housemates rushed to help, and Divya administered spray for relief. Ritu broke down watching him suffer.

By the time the dust settled, Kalyan had completed the task and was declared the final captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

A task meant for non-contenders ended up reshaping the entire race, exposing alliances, rivalries and insecurities. With emotions running high and strategic fractures widening, Kalyan’s captaincy sets the stage for an explosive final phase of the season.