Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Sharp Nominations and Strategic Targeting

The latest nomination episode in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 unfolded with intense arguments, emotional outbursts and strategic gameplay. What began as light-hearted camaraderie quickly spiraled into a heated exchange as housemates confronted each other’s motives, loyalties and intentions.

Immanuel vs Ritu and Pavan: Unresolved Conflicts Resurface

Before nominations began, Immanuel and Ritu shared a brief cheerful moment doing push-ups together. That calm ended swiftly as Immanuel nominated Ritu, pointing to the heated argument from last week’s captaincy task. Ritu countered strongly, alleging that Immanuel lacks consistency and changes his stance as per convenience. She also stated that it was Tanuja, not Immanuel, who supported her during the previous captaincy challenge.

Immanuel next nominated Pavan for the hurtful remarks he made last week, which had moved him to tears. As the debate grew tense, Tanuja’s persistent interference frustrated both housemates and viewers.

Bharani Targets Sanjana and Pavan

Bharani nominated Sanjana, arguing that she still focuses on pranks rather than playing seriously. He reminded her of stealing his medicines and lying about it, adding that the prank caused emotional stress. Sanjana defended herself, saying she had hinted beforehand that she planned to tease him and clarified she never deprived him of essential night medication.

Bharani also nominated Pavan for his perceived dullness over the last two weeks. Pavan countered that he was active throughout the week except during Sohail’s visit. Their argument took a humorous turn as Bharani joked that “Ramu’s soul” seemed to have entered Pavan. Pavan confidently declared that he would win the Ticket to Finale task this week.

Ritu’s Safe-Play Strategy

Ritu continued her predictable pattern by nominating housemates who were in the bottom two last week, a tactic to increase her chances of staying clear from strong retaliation. She nominated Suman with flimsy reasoning and selected Sanjana again, believing that Nagarjuna’s criticism last week may have damaged Sanjana’s support.

Despite Sanjana repeatedly asking her to stop targeting her, Ritu continued with the same justification.

Tanuja’s Flip from Immanuel to Pavan

Tanuja, who once shared a strong bond with Immanuel, has been shifting away since the exit of the Firestorm entrants. During nominations, she broke down emotionally, claiming she felt betrayed by Immanuel. Immanuel also became emotional, reminding her of the support he offered her throughout the initial weeks.

After all the dramatic confrontation, she suddenly switched from nominating Immanuel to nominating Pavan, giving vague reasons about him “playing for someone else.” Viewers felt she flipped deliberately to avoid backlash, especially after Immanuel’s valid responses. She followed this with an additional vote against Sanjana.

Suman and Sanjana Retaliate

Suman nominated Ritu, accusing her of shouting frequently. Ritu dismissed the criticism, insisting it was simply her natural voice. He also nominated Pavan, citing his recent health issues and lack of individual play.

Sanjana nominated Pavan for his overconfident declaration about winning the finale ticket and also nominated Ritu for continuously targeting her despite last week’s apology. Pavan confronted her for flipping names despite earlier telling him she planned to nominate some others ( mostly Bharani and Suman).

Pavan Counters and Captain Kalyan Intervenes

Pavan retaliated by nominating Tanuja and exposing how she contradicted herself during the nomination discussion with Immanuel. He also tried to nominate Immanuel but struggled to find a valid reason, leading to humour inside the house. He ultimately nominated Sanjana instead.

Bigg Boss then granted Captain Kalyan the authority to swap one nominated contestant with a safe contestant. He replaced Immanuel with Bharani.

This nomination episode highlighted shifting alliances, strategic mind games and emotionally charged confrontations. With the dynamics now shaken and Bharani unexpectedly pushed into the danger zone, the coming week promises high drama as the Ticket to Finale tasks approach.