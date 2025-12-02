x
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Exclusive: Dil Raju approaches Trivikram for Pawan Kalyan

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

Shankar starts work on his dream project
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he is focused on AP politics. He will take a bunch of new films from the end of 2026 or during early 2027. He has commitments for producers Ram Talluri and TG Vishwa Prasad for now. He has taken a big advance from KVN Productions. Mythri Movie Makers have supported Pawan Kalyan during the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the top actor promised a film for Mythri in the future. On the whole, Pawan Kalyan has four commitments.

Top producer Dil Raju has approached Pawan Kalyan for a project and the actor responded on a positive note. Dil Raju met Trivikram and discussed about collaboration. He also placed the options of available directors to Trivikram and the talks are going on. Pawan Kalyan shares a close bond with Trivikram and the lineup of the actor can be changed if Trivikram insists. So, Dil Raju is holding close talks with Trivikram and is in plans to start a film with Pawan Kalyan very soon. For now, the talks are going on.

