Exclusive: Dil Raju approaches Trivikram for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he is focused on AP politics. He will take a bunch of new films from the end of 2026 or during early 2027. He has commitments for producers Ram Talluri and TG Vishwa Prasad for now. He has taken a big advance from KVN Productions. Mythri Movie Makers have supported Pawan Kalyan during the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the top actor promised a film for Mythri in the future. On the whole, Pawan Kalyan has four commitments.

Top producer Dil Raju has approached Pawan Kalyan for a project and the actor responded on a positive note. Dil Raju met Trivikram and discussed about collaboration. He also placed the options of available directors to Trivikram and the talks are going on. Pawan Kalyan shares a close bond with Trivikram and the lineup of the actor can be changed if Trivikram insists. So, Dil Raju is holding close talks with Trivikram and is in plans to start a film with Pawan Kalyan very soon. For now, the talks are going on.