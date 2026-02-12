Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu

Avoiding a clash and heading for a solo release has been the biggest task for any producer every Friday. Due to a rush of films under making, it is tough to get a solo release. Here comes a surprise and Sree Vishnu is left in a tricky situation after both his films are slated for release on February 27th. His films Mirthyunjay and Vishnu Vinyasam have completed shoots long ago and both these films are heading for same day release. This is because of the pressure mounting from the digital platforms Netflix and Prime Video after they acquired the digital rights of the films.

This would do big damage for the actor as the box-office numbers would be divided. If one film takes the advantage with word of mouth, the other film will suffer badly. The clash of Mirthyunjay and Vishnu Vinyasam will damage Sree Vishnu as an actor. Seems like he tried his best and could not avert the clash of his films. The makers have kick-started the promotions and the actor has dedicated time to promote both the films.

Though Sree Vishnu met the producers several times, they are not convinced. The biggest task here is getting some decent theatrical deals in this situation. For now, Sree Vishnu is left in a tricky situation and is confused about the clash of his own films Mirthyunjay and Vishnu Vinyasam.