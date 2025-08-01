Bobby Kolli confirms his next with prestigious KVN productions

Blockbuster director Bobby Kolli has delivered remarkable success at the box office with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, recently. The director earned a huge name for his perfection in delivering mass commercial films. Now, he confirmed his next directorial with prestigious KVN productions.

On the special occasion of his birthday, the makers have made this huge announcement. They confirm the film to be action packed entertainer and a huge star will be playing the leading role. Further details will be revealed at the appropriate time.

KVN productions are producing KGF fame Yash’s Magnum Opus Pan-India film Toxic and are simultaneously, producing Thalapathy Vijay’s final Hurrah in films, Jana Nayagan. Hence, this combination will mark their grand entry into Telugu Cinema as well.