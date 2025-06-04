Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

MLC and YSRCP senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana collapsed during the party’s Vennupotu Rally(Backstabbing Day) rally in Vizianagaram, marking one year since the election results. While addressing the crowd under harsh sunlight, he suddenly felt dizzy, lost his balance, and fainted. Party workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is being monitored.

Botsa has a history of serious cardiac issues and underwent open-heart surgery months before the elections. Since then, he has avoided high-pressure public events, limiting himself to press meets. However, during the polls, he actively campaigned for his wife in Cheepurupalli, facing physical strain.

Despite health concerns, the YSRCP leadership insisted that all senior leaders must attend the Vennupotu rallies to prove their loyalty. Sources say Botsa was unfit for outdoor events but participated due to political pressure. Party members suspect heat exhaustion worsened his condition.

Hospital authorities are yet to release an official statement.