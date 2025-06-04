x
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Politics

Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During Rally

Published on June 4, 2025

MLC and YSRCP senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana collapsed during the party’s Vennupotu Rally(Backstabbing Day) rally in Vizianagaram, marking one year since the election results. While addressing the crowd under harsh sunlight, he suddenly felt dizzy, lost his balance, and fainted. Party workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is being monitored.

Botsa has a history of serious cardiac issues and underwent open-heart surgery months before the elections. Since then, he has avoided high-pressure public events, limiting himself to press meets. However, during the polls, he actively campaigned for his wife in Cheepurupalli, facing physical strain.

Despite health concerns, the YSRCP leadership insisted that all senior leaders must attend the Vennupotu rallies to prove their loyalty. Sources say Botsa was unfit for outdoor events but participated due to political pressure. Party members suspect heat exhaustion worsened his condition.

Hospital authorities are yet to release an official statement.

