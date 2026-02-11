x
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Buzz: Anudeep working for Venky?

Published on February 11, 2026 by nymisha

Buzz: Anudeep working for Venky?

Anudeep KV has a set of audience for his funny one-liners and quirky comedy. Jathi Ratnalu was a massive hit but Prince ended up as a disappointment. He has big hopes on Funky featuring Vishwak Sen and the film is releasing this weekend. Anudeep KV is said to be working on several new projects and one of them is expected to feature Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. The discussions were initiated long ago and Anudeep KV narrated a script to Venkatesh.

Venkatesh has suggested changes to the script and Anudeep is doing changes for the same now. An official announcement will be made if Venkatesh is convinced with the final script. Anudeep also has to deliver a blockbuster with Funky. Venkatesh is shooting for Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam and the film releases during Dasara. Apart from this, Venkatesh has Drishyam 3 and Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer lined up. He is occupied for the entire 2026 and has no time for new films.

