Buzz: Anudeep working for Venky?

Anudeep KV has a set of audience for his funny one-liners and quirky comedy. Jathi Ratnalu was a massive hit but Prince ended up as a disappointment. He has big hopes on Funky featuring Vishwak Sen and the film is releasing this weekend. Anudeep KV is said to be working on several new projects and one of them is expected to feature Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. The discussions were initiated long ago and Anudeep KV narrated a script to Venkatesh.

Venkatesh has suggested changes to the script and Anudeep is doing changes for the same now. An official announcement will be made if Venkatesh is convinced with the final script. Anudeep also has to deliver a blockbuster with Funky. Venkatesh is shooting for Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam and the film releases during Dasara. Apart from this, Venkatesh has Drishyam 3 and Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer lined up. He is occupied for the entire 2026 and has no time for new films.