x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Bobby to direct Hrithik Roshan

Published on March 5, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number
image
Friday Clash: Four Films in Race
image
Photos : Vrushakarma Glimpse Launch Event
image
Vrushakarma is going to be my career best movie – Naga Chaitanya
image
End of an Era in Bihar? Nitish Kumar Plans Shift to Rajya Sabha

Buzz: Bobby to direct Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is on a hunt for the right director for his next. Krrish 4 is put on hold due to financial hurdles. Telugu director Bobby has narrated an idea and he impressed Hrithik Roshan. The film will happen soon. Writer Kona Venkat himself announced the news during the promotions of Band Melam. In an interview Kona Venkat said “Me and Bobby narrated a script to Hrithik Roshan and he loved it so much. The meeting went on for two hours. Bobby is working on it”.

Bobby Kolli is currently busy with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film and the shoot commences in April. The film is produced by KVN Productions and it is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. Priyamani will play the female lead and the talks are going on with AR Rahman to score the music. More details will be announced in April.

Next Salman Khan’s Superhero Attempt Previous Pawan’s UBS Releasing On March 19
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number
image
Friday Clash: Four Films in Race
image
Vrushakarma is going to be my career best movie – Naga Chaitanya

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to have a Peppy Item Number
image
Friday Clash: Four Films in Race
image
Photos : Vrushakarma Glimpse Launch Event
image
Vrushakarma is going to be my career best movie – Naga Chaitanya
image
End of an Era in Bihar? Nitish Kumar Plans Shift to Rajya Sabha

Most Read

image
End of an Era in Bihar? Nitish Kumar Plans Shift to Rajya Sabha
image
From Cash-for-Vote Scandal to Rajya Sabha: The Full Circle of Revanth’s Closest Ally Vem Narender Reddy
image
IPS Officer Sunil Naik to Face Questioning in Raghurama Custodial Torture Case

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch