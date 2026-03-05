Buzz: Bobby to direct Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is on a hunt for the right director for his next. Krrish 4 is put on hold due to financial hurdles. Telugu director Bobby has narrated an idea and he impressed Hrithik Roshan. The film will happen soon. Writer Kona Venkat himself announced the news during the promotions of Band Melam. In an interview Kona Venkat said “Me and Bobby narrated a script to Hrithik Roshan and he loved it so much. The meeting went on for two hours. Bobby is working on it”.

Bobby Kolli is currently busy with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film and the shoot commences in April. The film is produced by KVN Productions and it is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. Priyamani will play the female lead and the talks are going on with AR Rahman to score the music. More details will be announced in April.