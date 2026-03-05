x
Salman Khan’s Superhero Attempt

Published on March 5, 2026 by nymisha

Salman Khan’s Superhero Attempt

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been holding talks with successful director duo Raj and DK for a film. Bollywood media speculates that the attempt is a superhero film and it will be on the lines of Hancock, a Hollywood film. The film is a quirky comedy that matches Salman Khan’s comic timing. He will be playing a retiring superhero in the film who is on a mission.

Raj and DK narrated the idea and impressed Salman Khan. The complete script will be locked and Salman Khan will take the final call. The team is also working on the budgets considering the current crisis of the OTT market. Raj and DK will narrate the complete script in April and if all goes well, the shoot commences in November this year. Mythri Movie Makers and Reel Life Entertainment will bankroll the project. More details awaited.

