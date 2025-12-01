x
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

December 1, 2025 by sankar

Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Natural Star Nani raced to the top among the tier two actors of Telugu cinema. His non-theatrical market has been rock solid and he is working with several talented directors. He is currently shooting for ‘The Paradise’ directed by Srikanth Odela. He film releases during the first half of 2026 and Nani will soon work with Sujeeth for an action drama. The film rolls next year after Nani completes the shoot of The Paradise.

Nani is now holding talks with Tamil director Prem Kumar for an interesting attempt. Nani and Prem Kumar met recently and discussed about an idea. Nani loved the idea and he gave his formal nod. Prem Kumar directed sensible films like 96 and Meiyazhagan. Nani is a huge fan of Meiyazhagan and he revealed the same several times during interviews. But, Nani and Prem Kumar project may not happen soon because of the commitments of the duo. Nani has two films lined up and Prem Kumar lined up films with Vikram and others. An official announcement will be made soon.

