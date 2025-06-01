x
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?

harish rao

Thanneeru Harish Rao, the shrewd politician and nephew of KCR, is popular as trouble shooter in Telangana politics. Many-a-time Harish deftly dealt with challenges faced by Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and won the trust of his uncle KCR. But the big question is, ‘Can he live up to his reputation now, at a time when BRS and KCR are facing several fatal challenges, and save party and his ‘mena mama’ (maternal uncle)?’

PC Ghose Commission set up to inquire irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project construction has issued notices to both KCR and Harish Rao. This is surely a blow to BRS.

By setting up Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission and persistently talking about kickbacks in Kaleshwaram Project construction, CM Revanth Reddy and his Congress colleagues have successfully presented KCR and his family as corrupt in the eyes of Telangana public.

To counter this propaganda and present their views on Kaleshwaram Project, Harish Rao is working 24×7 to come up with a proper representation of facts. He has been interacting with engineering experts, Irrigation officials and other relevant experts to come up with a strong counter presentation against the allegations made on past BRS Govt in case of Kaleshwaram Project construction.

While there is enough trouble from Revanth Reddy Sarkar, the embarrassment being meted out by insider Kalvakuntla Kavitha to BRS is another issue to be dealt with. Though Kalvakuntla Kavitha started small, she is posing big challenges to BRS. Her moves are causing troubles to both Harish Rao and KTR.

With Congress Government having more than three years term, more trouble is expected to brew in BRS. Another important aspect is, not just Congress even BJP, which is in power at Centre, has no positive opinion towards KCR and his family. With KCR and BRS being surrounded by problems from all sides, can trouble shooter former Minister and MLA Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?!

